Teen girl in Ibaraki takes her own life after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
Japan Times -- May 08
A 15-year-old junior high school girl killed herself last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday.

In the note left at her home, the site of her death on April 30, she wrote that the coach, who is also a teacher at her school, had called students “idiots” and told them, “I will kill you.” He also made physical contact with several club members, according to the board of education in the city of Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The teacher is a veteran table tennis coach and the club has a track record of sending players to compete in national tournaments. He largely admitted to the girl’s allegations, saying, “the coaching had gone too far,” the board said.

In a questionnaire distributed last September by her school, the name of which the girl’s family has requested be withheld, the girl wrote, “I enjoy going to school but club activities are boring. I get frustrated when I participate.”

She continued to attend the school but stopped going to the table tennis club from March 15, the board said.

In March, the education board received an anonymous phone call about the teacher, prompting the school to give him a verbal warning and to begin monitoring him during club activities.

The teacher was also seen slamming a paddle on the floor when he became very angry, the board said.

先月30日、茨城県高萩市の中学3年の女子生徒（当時15）が自宅で自殺した問題で、市の教育委員会は6日、女子生徒が所属する卓球部の顧問の男性教師が部員に「殴るぞ」「殺すぞ」などと暴言を吐き、肩を小突くなど、不適切な指導をしていたと発表した。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 08
Teen girl in Ibaraki takes her own life after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
A 15-year-old junior high school girl killed herself last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday. (Japan Times)
May 05
Child population drops for 38 straight years
May 5 is Children's Day in Japan. But the number of children in the country has declined for 38 straight years since 1982, and is now at an all-time-low. (NHK)
May 01
Suspect admits to leaving knives on prince's classroom desk
A 56-year-old man has admitted to leaving knives on the desk of Prince Hisahito at a junior high school in Tokyo, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Apr 28
Immigration Services Agency to toughen Japanese-language school standards
The Immigration Services Agency plans to strengthen its eligibility standards for Japanese-language schools, it was learned Saturday. (Japan Times)
Apr 27
Japan grants 1st working visa under new system to 2 Cambodians
Japanese immigration authorities said Friday they have decided to grant the first visas under a new system aimed at accepting more foreign workers to two Cambodian women. (Kyodo)
Apr 24
Stubbed out: Japanese university stops hiring smoking professors
A Japanese university has stopped hiring professors and teachers who light up, officials said Tuesday, as the nation steps up an anti-smoking campaign ahead of the 2020 Olympics. (Japan Today)
Apr 18
'Breaking Bad'? Shikoku professor allegedly instructed students to produce MDMA
A pharmaceutical science professor at a university in Shikoku was referred to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly instructing his students to produce the synthetic drug MDMA without a permit, the university said Tuesday, in an echo of hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” (Japan Times)
Apr 17
English level at Japan's secondary schools falls short of gov't target
The English-language ability of students at Japanese public secondary schools fell short of the government's target in the 2018 academic year through March, despite a slight improvement from a year earlier, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
High school girl skirt lengths and hair fashions once again in a flux
As Japan finds itself on the cusp of a new imperial reign -- to be named Reiwa, according to the government's announcement on April 1 -- the nation's collective eyes briefly turned upwards, in the direction of the over 1,200 years of continuous, uninterrupted generations of Japan's imperial family. (Japan Today)
Apr 14
Tests for new Japan visa status held in Manila
Job-seekers in the Philippines have taken tests for a new visa status in Japan that aims to increase the number of foreign workers in the country. (NHK)