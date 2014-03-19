Chiba: Man, 68, used rubber tube to fatally strangle wife
tokyoreporter.com -- May 08
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the alleged fatal strangulation of his wife at their residence in Ichikawa City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

On Sunday evening, officers working off a tip found Kumi Horike, 66, collapsed atop a futon in a room of the residence, located in the Fukuei area.

Kumi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Gyotoku Police Station.

On Monday, police arrested her husband, Toru, on suspicion of murder. The suspect is believed to have used rubber tube found inside the residence to fatally strangle his wife.

“My wife was trying to commit suicide, and I wanted her to die as soon as possible to end her suffering,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

After committing the alleged crime on Sunday, Toru informed one of his sons that Kumi “was not breathing.” At around 9:20 p.m., the son tipped off police.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
May 08
New Emperor performs duties in Imperial Palace
Japan's new Emperor has performed acts of state stipulated under the Constitution at the Imperial Palace following his ascension to the throne on May 1. (NHK)
May 08
Chiba: Man, 68, used rubber tube to fatally strangle wife
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the alleged fatal strangulation of his wife at their residence in Ichikawa City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
May 08
First baby deer of Reiwa era born in Nara
The first baby deer of the new Japanese era of Reiwa has been born at a park in the ancient capital of Nara. (NHK)
May 07
Japanese man proposes to girlfriend with huge flash mob in a shopping mall
Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies. (soranews24.com)
May 07
Bay City Rollers coming back to Japan
Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month. (Japan Today)
May 06
Man exposes self in train, breaks both legs in fall after fleeing
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
May 04
Two men injured in brawl in Tokyo karaoke bar
Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday. (Japan Today)
May 02
Man apparently kills himself with crossbow at imperial burial site in western Tokyo
A man was found dead Wednesday morning at an imperial burial site on the outskirts of Tokyo after an apparent suicide, police said. (Japan Times)
May 02
Empress Masako dons long white dress, tiara at emperor's 1st speech
Empress Masako wore a long white dress and a tiara Wednesday as she stood by her husband Emperor Naruhito, who delivered his first speech before representatives of the public in a ceremony to mark his ascension to the throne. (Kyodo)
May 02
Tochigi: 5 cars catch fire in Don Quijote parking lot
Several cars were damaged by fire in the parking lot of a discount retailer in Nasushiobara City on Sunday, police said, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)