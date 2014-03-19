Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies. (soranews24.com)
Stuart "Woody" Wood, original guitarist and co-writer of many of the hits for the 1970s supergroup the Bay City Rollers, is bringing his new generation Bay City Rollers back to Japan this month.
(Japan Today)
A man accused of indecent exposure inside a train carriage on Saturday was seriously injured after he tumbled from a height of more than 10 meters while fleeing the scene, police said, reports Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Empress Masako wore a long white dress and a tiara Wednesday as she stood by her husband Emperor Naruhito, who delivered his first speech before representatives of the public in a ceremony to mark his ascension to the throne.
(Kyodo)