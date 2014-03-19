Tourist destinations are struggling for ways to ask tourists to stop eating while walking without offending them.
One such place is Nishiki Market, which for over 400 years has been known as the kitchen of Kyoto. The municipal government estimates that around 30 percent of all foreign tourists in Kyoto in 2017 visited the market and its more than 120 stores selling kyōyasai (heirloom vegetables), fresh fish or pickled vegetables.
In recent years, many shops have been selling foods that are easy to eat while walking, such as fried food on skewers, in line with the increase in foreign travelers, according to the market association.
However, litter has now become common on the narrow street. Also, concern has grown that in crowded conditions pedestrians risk getting injured by sharp food sticks carried by others.
In a bid to address these problems, the association has asked stores since last October to display signs saying “No eating while walking” in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.
Since the market association doesn’t want to drive tourists away, for now it is asking them to cooperate rather than outright banning the practice. On its website, the association calls on people to eat their food at the shop where it was purchased.
Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito.
(Japan Times)
The Defense Ministry has retrieved part of the flight data recorder from a F-35A stealth fighter that went missing last month, but it was heavily damaged and also did not include a storage device to record speed and altitude data, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters Tuesday.
(Japan Times)
Anyone who traveled through Terminal 2 at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on April 22, 24 and 26 and is not vaccinated against measles should get to their primary care provider or local immunization clinic, according to a Facebook post by U.S. Forces Japan. (stripes.com)
Investment by Japanese companies in domestic startups has swelled by more than eight times over the past five years, topping the amount raised through initial public offerings in fiscal 2018, as big businesses scramble to tap fresh sources of innovation. (Nikkei)