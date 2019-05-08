Emperor performs first ritual at Imperial Palace
NHK -- May 09
Emperor Naruhito has performed his first ritual at the Imperial Palace since his accession to the throne last week.

The Emperor visited the three Imperial sanctuaries Wednesday morning to report to the Sun Goddess, the souls of his ancestors, and various deities the dates of the Enthronement Ceremony and the Great Thanksgiving Ceremony.

He looked solemn, dressed for the first time in the court costume which has been the Emperor's formal attire for important rituals since ancient times.

Chamberlains accompanied him, carrying a sword and a jewel, two of the three sacred treasures that symbolize the status of the Emperor.

Inside the sanctuaries, the Emperor bowed and read out a statement reporting that the ceremony to proclaim his enthronement will be held on October 22 and the key ritual of the Great Thanksgiving Ceremony will be held from November 14 to 15.

Later, Empress Masako, in an ancient-style kimono and hairstyle, similarly bowed to the Imperial ancestors. It was her first visit to the three Imperial sanctuaries since December 2002.

The ceremony was witnessed by Crown Prince Akishino and seven other members of the Imperial family, as well as the country's leaders, including the prime minister, the heads of both chambers of the Diet, the chief justice of the supreme court and Cabinet members.

即位の礼と大嘗祭（だいじょうさい）の期日を伊勢神宮などに報告するため天皇陛下が使いを派遣する儀式「勅使発遣の儀」が皇居・宮殿で行われました。　8日午後2時すぎ、冠に御引直衣（おひきのうし）と呼ばれる装束に身を包んだ天皇陛下が宮殿「竹の間」に入られました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
