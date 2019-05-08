A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito.
Anyone who traveled through Terminal 2 at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on April 22, 24 and 26 and is not vaccinated against measles should get to their primary care provider or local immunization clinic, according to a Facebook post by U.S. Forces Japan. (stripes.com)