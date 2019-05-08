JAL system glitch affects over 23,000 passengers
NHK -- May 09
A glitch in Japan Airlines' passenger check-in system has affected more than 23,000 passengers.

JAL officials said the system for domestic flights began malfunctioning at around 6:50 a.m.

The trouble knocked out automated check-in machines and a service called Touch & Go that makes boarding easier for customers with mobile devices.

JAL said the cause of the trouble was its recently introduced J-Server system, one of whose two lines of servers went down.

Engineers managed to restore the system about 2 hours later by separating affected servers from the rest of the system.

JAL canceled 34 domestic flights and had delays. About 23,500 people were affected as of 8 p.m.

Delays are expected to continue throughout the night.

JAL says it will keep customers updated through its website.

日本航空の旅客システムで不具合が発生して全国の空港で一時、搭乗手続きが自動でできなくなりました。今も遅れや欠航などの影響が続いています。　日本航空によりますと、8日午前7時前、国内線の搭乗手続きなどを行うシステムに不具合が起きたということです。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
