Man accused of trespassing at school wanted to stab Prince Hisahito
tokyoreporter.com -- May 09
A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8).

At around noon on April 26, a teacher found two knives at the desk of the prince at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Bunkyo Ward.

Officers later apprehended Kaoru Hasegawa, of no known occupation, at a hotel in Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. After the suspect was accused of trespassing, he admitted to the allegations.

In the latest development, police revealed that Hasegawa the trespassing was carried out for the purpose of stabbing the prince.

“I am dissatisfied with the imperial system,” Hasegawa was quoted.

An examination of security camera footage showed a man in work clothes, a breathing mask and a helmet on the premises of the school and its associated university on the morning of April 26, police said previously.

The man gained access to the school by using the intercom at a gate of the school. “I am a waterworks employee,” he reportedly said.

The knives were attached with adhesive tape to a 60-centimeter-long rod that was atop the desk of the prince and the one next to it. The blades of the knives had been painted pink.

At the time of the discovery, the prince was outside of the classroom. The school reported the matter to police later that day, police said previously.

The incident preceded the abdication of former Emperor Akihito on April 30. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
May 09
Emperor performs first ritual at Imperial Palace
Emperor Naruhito has performed his first ritual at the Imperial Palace since his accession to the throne last week. (NHK)
May 09
Man accused of trespassing at school wanted to stab Prince Hisahito
A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
Nampa school students not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
JAL system glitch affects over 23,000 passengers
A glitch in Japan Airlines' passenger check-in system has affected more than 23,000 passengers. (NHK)
May 08
Teen girl in Ibaraki takes her own life after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
A 15-year-old junior high school girl killed herself last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday. (Japan Times)
May 08
New Emperor performs duties in Imperial Palace
Japan's new Emperor has performed acts of state stipulated under the Constitution at the Imperial Palace following his ascension to the throne on May 1. (NHK)
May 08
Drone flights reported again near Imperial Palace in Tokyo in wake of ascension
Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito. (Japan Times)
May 07
Measles case at airport near Tokyo spurs warning from US Forces Japan
Anyone who traveled through Terminal 2 at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on April 22, 24 and 26 and is not vaccinated against measles should get to their primary care provider or local immunization clinic, according to a Facebook post by U.S. Forces Japan. (stripes.com)
May 07
Abe, Trump discuss N.Korean projectiles
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about their responses to the recent launches of projectiles by North Korea. (NHK)
May 07
Why are so many houses sitting empty in Japan?
More than one in 10 houses in Japan don't have anyone living in them, according to a recent survey released by the country's central government. (stuff.co.nz)