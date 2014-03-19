Gang attacks group of six at Ikebukuro karaoke parlor; pair injured
tokyoreporter.com -- May 10
Two men were injured during after they were attacked by a gang at a karaoke parlor near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward last week, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 4 p.m. on May 3, police received a call about a “man bleeding from his head” at the parlor, located in the Nishi-Ikebukuro district.

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, two male and four female Chinese nationals, aged in their teens and 20s, were inside a private room of the parlor when a gang of around 10 men entered.

The gang then struck the two male Chinese nationals in the face and legs with beer bottles before fleeing.

The two male victims were transported to a hospital. The women were not injured, police said.

The victims were not acquainted with the attackers, who are believed to also be Chinese nationals in their teens or 20s, police said.

男らはカラオケをしていた男女6人の部屋に乱入し、暴行したということです。　警視庁によりますと、3日午後4時前に東京・西池袋のカラオケ店で、カラオケをしていた中国人の男女6人の部屋に面識のない中国人とみられる男9人ほどが乱入しました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
