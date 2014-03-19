Japan's space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system.
When the asteroid explorer fired a metal object at the Ryugu asteroid on April 5 to create a crater in the world's first of its kind experiment, scattered fragments of the impactor made other craters, about 1 meter in diameter, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.
The newly discovered craters along with the initial one found earlier -- which is about 10 meters in diameter and 2 to 3 meters in depth -- are expected to help the agency examine the surface of the asteroid and estimate its age, according to JAXA.
The agency will continue to investigate the surface of Ryugu, around 340 million kilometers from Earth, in the hope that by June it will have found a suitable site for Hayabusa2 to collect more surface samples following the first such procedure in February.
