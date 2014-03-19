A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan’s graying population has caused local governments to struggle to cope with the burgeoning problem of animal hoarding among seniors who are suffering from dementia or worsening chronic diseases.
(Japan Times)
Two children died and 13 people were injured Wednesday morning after one of two vehicles that collided hit a group of pedestrians from a nursery school in the city of Otsu in Shiga Prefecture. (Japan Times)
Dating in Japan can be a very different experience to dating in Western cultures. Here, it’s incredibly rare to see public displays of affection that go beyond holding hands, and getting down on one knee to propose in a public place is something that only really exists in Hollywood movies. (soranews24.com)