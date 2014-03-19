Tokyo Olympics ticket site jammed with traffic on launch day
Nikkei -- May 10
The online ticketing site for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo opened on Thursday, only to be overloaded by a stampede of visitors, with many customers unable to access the lottery application for long stretches of time.

The games' organizing committee had taken steps to prepare for the initial wave of traffic. A virtual "waiting room" able to accommodate tens of thousands of users was set up to handle the overflow if too many people tried to visit at once. A committee insider expressed confidence that applicants "should be able to complete the process without delay."

But when the site opened at 10 a.m., the traffic load was so heavy that 13,000 people were shunted to the waiting room within the first minute. In just 15 minutes, users were unable to even connect to the waiting room, instead seeing a message informing them that the website is "currently experiencing a very high volume of visitors" and telling them to try again later.

The waiting room queue reached roughly 180,000 visitors at its peak around 5 p.m., according to the committee. The site received a total of 1.3 million access attempts between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The committee believes some users were under the mistaken impression that tickets were being sold based on application order, rather than via a lottery, leading to a rush to get in first. It urged people to take their time, as applications can be submitted through May 28.

The planners also say slow processing of login attempts apparently contributed to the problem. While 3.19 million had already signed up for IDs as of 12 a.m. Thursday, many who had not yet registered were also trying to access the login page, possibly aggravating the traffic issue.

東京五輪のチケット申し込みが9日午前10時から始まる。チケットは、インターネットからIDの登録をして申し込み、抽選に当たれば購入できる仕組みで、申し込みの締め切りは今月28日となっている。抽選結果は6月20日に発表され、購入手続きの終了は7月2日となっている。
News sources: Nikkei, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 10
'World's fastest bullet train' starts test runs in Japan
The newest shinkansen bullet train from Japanese rail operator JR East begins test operation Friday, with its top speed expected to exceed the fastest now in service by at least 40 kph. (Nikkei)
May 10
Japan space agency finds 10 other artificial craters made on asteroid
Japan's space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system. (Japan Today)
May 10
S.Korea: North's first missile flew 420km
South Korea's military says North Korea apparently fired two short-range missiles that flew a maximum of 420 kilometers and fell into the Sea of Japan. (NHK)
May 10
Gang attacks group of six at Ikebukuro karaoke parlor; pair injured
Two men were injured during after they were attacked by a gang at a karaoke parlor near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward last week, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
May 09
Emperor performs first ritual at Imperial Palace
Emperor Naruhito has performed his first ritual at the Imperial Palace since his accession to the throne last week. (NHK)
May 09
Man accused of trespassing at school wanted to stab Prince Hisahito
A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
Nampa school students not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
JAL system glitch affects over 23,000 passengers
A glitch in Japan Airlines' passenger check-in system has affected more than 23,000 passengers. (NHK)
May 08
Teen girl in Ibaraki takes her own life after leaving note accusing school club coach of verbal abuse
A 15-year-old junior high school girl killed herself last week after leaving a note accusing a male coach at her table tennis club of verbal abuse, a local education board said Monday. (Japan Times)