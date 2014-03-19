Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday.
According to Miyagino, the yokozuna told him Wednesday evening that he has not fully recovered from his right arm injury and has decided to pull out of the tournament, which begins on Sunday, at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
“He should be well in a month or so. He said yesterday he is at the 70-percent recovery point. It’s not a long-term injury,” Miyagino said.
“He’s gradually getting better but I feel like he still has a long way to go. It’s torn and he feels discomfort when he’s attacked hard.”
Hakuho was seen holding his upper right arm and wincing in pain after defeating Kakuryu in the final bout of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on March 24 and securing his record-extending 42nd Emperor’s Cup with a perfect 15-0 record.
