Hakuho pulls out of Summer Basho with arm injury
Japan Times -- May 10
Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday.

According to Miyagino, the yokozuna told him Wednesday evening that he has not fully recovered from his right arm injury and has decided to pull out of the tournament, which begins on Sunday, at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

“He should be well in a month or so. He said yesterday he is at the 70-percent recovery point. It’s not a long-term injury,” Miyagino said.

“He’s gradually getting better but I feel like he still has a long way to go. It’s torn and he feels discomfort when he’s attacked hard.”

Hakuho was seen holding his upper right arm and wincing in pain after defeating Kakuryu in the final bout of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on March 24 and securing his record-extending 42nd Emperor’s Cup with a perfect 15-0 record.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 10
Tokyo Olympics ticket site jammed with traffic on launch day
The online ticketing site for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo opened on Thursday, only to be overloaded by a stampede of visitors, with many customers unable to access the lottery application for long stretches of time. (Nikkei)
May 10
Sumo attracts famous politicians seeking public affection, attention
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the final day of the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament. (Japan Times)
May 10
Hakuho pulls out of Summer Basho with arm injury
Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday. (Japan Times)
May 07
Rugby Australia boss to Japan: Prepare to host a different kind of fan at World Cup
The CEO of Rugby Australia on Monday warned organizers of this year’s World Cup to be prepared to deal with spectators that can be more a little more exuberant than the typical Japanese fan. (Japan Times)
May 01
New ozeki Takakeisho takes his place among elite
Takakeisho's name was officially placed among the sumo elite on Tuesday when the rankings for next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, the first of the Reiwa era, were released by the Japan Sumo Association. (Japan Today)
Apr 25
Hakuho reprimanded for hand-clapping cheer
The Japan Sumo Association has reprimanded yokozuna grand champion Hakuho for leading an unapproved cheer during his victory interview last month. (NHK)
Apr 19
Japan sets lottery for coveted Tokyo Olympics tickets
Those hoping to watch a tennis match featuring No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games will likely face long odds in the upcoming ticket lottery. (Nikkei)
Apr 17
Fans, athletes, volunteers will be up early at Tokyo Games
For fans, athletes, and volunteers, next year's Tokyo Olympics could become known as the get-up-early games. (Japan Today)
Apr 17
Tokyo Olympics schedule unveiled
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has announced a detailed schedule for the 17-day event. (NHK)
Apr 13
Japan Sumo Association lays groundwork for Trump visit
The Japan Sumo Association is preparing to host U.S. President Donald Trump at an upcoming tournament after learning he wants to watch a live sumo bout during his visit to Japan at the end of May, a source with the organization said Friday. (Japan Times)