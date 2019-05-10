Japan has lodged a protest with North Korea following the country's launch of projectiles on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters on Friday that after studying intelligence on the projectiles, the government concluded that the North had fired a short-range ballistic missile.

He said the launch of the missile violated UN Security Council resolutions and was very regrettable.

He said Japan will closely cooperate with the United States and other concerned parties and push for thorough implementation of the UN resolutions.

Nogami noted Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

He said the government will continue to look for the most effective way toward comprehensive resolution of pending issues with North Korea, including its abductions of Japanese nationals and nuclear and missile programs.

Concerning Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Nogami said Japan needs to take the initiative in tackling the abduction issue.

Nogami said the government will maintain its stance of taking bold action without missing any possible opportunities for progress, as the abductees' relatives in Japan are getting old.