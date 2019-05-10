Japan lodges protest with N.Korea
NHK -- May 11
Japan has lodged a protest with North Korea following the country's launch of projectiles on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami told reporters on Friday that after studying intelligence on the projectiles, the government concluded that the North had fired a short-range ballistic missile.

He said the launch of the missile violated UN Security Council resolutions and was very regrettable.

He said Japan will closely cooperate with the United States and other concerned parties and push for thorough implementation of the UN resolutions.

Nogami noted Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

He said the government will continue to look for the most effective way toward comprehensive resolution of pending issues with North Korea, including its abductions of Japanese nationals and nuclear and missile programs.

Concerning Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Nogami said Japan needs to take the initiative in tackling the abduction issue.

Nogami said the government will maintain its stance of taking bold action without missing any possible opportunities for progress, as the abductees' relatives in Japan are getting old.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
May 11
Japan lodges protest with N.Korea
Japan has lodged a protest with North Korea following the country's launch of projectiles on Thursday. (NHK)
May 10
S.Korea: North's first missile flew 420km
South Korea's military says North Korea apparently fired two short-range missiles that flew a maximum of 420 kilometers and fell into the Sea of Japan. (NHK)
May 08
Drone flights reported again near Imperial Palace in Tokyo in wake of ascension
Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the ascension of Emperor Naruhito. (Japan Times)
May 08
Flight data recorder from Japan's crashed F-35A retrieved, but key data still missing
The Defense Ministry has retrieved part of the flight data recorder from a F-35A stealth fighter that went missing last month, but it was heavily damaged and also did not include a storage device to record speed and altitude data, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters Tuesday. (Japan Times)
May 07
Abe, Trump discuss N.Korean projectiles
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about their responses to the recent launches of projectiles by North Korea. (NHK)
May 04
Abe sticking with goal to seek constitutional amendment on SDF by 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he maintains his goal of Constitution by 2020 as the country marked the 72th anniversary of the supreme law coming into force. (Japan Today)
May 04
Japan mulls amnesty in honor of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
The government is considering granting amnesty to criminals in honor of new Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October, sources close to the matter said Friday. (Kyodo)
May 01
Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne
It's the first day of the new Reiwa era in Japan -- full of celebrations and rituals. Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of Wednesday -- and has spent the day taking part in ceremonies to mark the historic occasion. (NHK)
Apr 30
Emperor thanks people for support
Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate, bringing the three-decade-long Heisei era to a close. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
Apr 30
Police arrest man over knives on prince's desk
Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with knives left on the school desk of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of Emperor Akihito. (NHK)