Japan's government is to issue commemorative coins to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

The government plans to mint two types of coins -- one made of pure gold with a face value of 10,000 yen, and another made of copper alloy with a face value of 500 yen.

A total of 50,000 gold coins and 5 million copper coins are to be issued.

The gold coin features a phoenix spreading its wings on one side and an imperial chrysanthemum crest on the other.

The copper coin shows the emperor's special throne called Takamikura on one side. The throne is used at a ritual to declare enthronement. The other side has an imperial chrysanthemum crest.

The Japan Mint is to sell 20,000 of the gold coins and 30,000 sets of one gold and one copper alloy coin, only through mail orders.

Each will be sold for around 140,000 yen, or about 1,300 dollars.

The office plans to take applications for around three weeks starting July 11.

Officials say the 500-yen coins can be exchanged for face value at financial institutions.

天皇陛下の即位を記念した硬貨が作られます。