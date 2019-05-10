Japan's government is to issue commemorative coins to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.
The government plans to mint two types of coins -- one made of pure gold with a face value of 10,000 yen, and another made of copper alloy with a face value of 500 yen.
A total of 50,000 gold coins and 5 million copper coins are to be issued.
The gold coin features a phoenix spreading its wings on one side and an imperial chrysanthemum crest on the other.
The copper coin shows the emperor's special throne called Takamikura on one side. The throne is used at a ritual to declare enthronement. The other side has an imperial chrysanthemum crest.
The Japan Mint is to sell 20,000 of the gold coins and 30,000 sets of one gold and one copper alloy coin, only through mail orders.
Each will be sold for around 140,000 yen, or about 1,300 dollars.
The office plans to take applications for around three weeks starting July 11.
Officials say the 500-yen coins can be exchanged for face value at financial institutions.
VIDEO
天皇陛下の即位を記念した硬貨が作られます。
May 11
Japan's Finance Ministry says the nation's debt has exceeded 10 trillion dollars, hitting a record high for a third straight year.
(NHK)
May 11
The Diet enacted a legal revision Friday aimed at lowering mobile phone fees and spurring competition in the country's saturated telecom market.
(Japan Today)
May 11
Japan's government is to issue commemorative coins to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.
(NHK)
May 07
Investment by Japanese companies in domestic startups has swelled by more than eight times over the past five years, topping the amount raised through initial public offerings in fiscal 2018, as big businesses scramble to tap fresh sources of innovation.
(Nikkei)
May 07
More than one in 10 houses in Japan don't have anyone living in them, according to a recent survey released by the country's central government.
(stuff.co.nz)
May 07
The 30 Percent Club, founded in Britain, recently launched a Japanese chapter after making a major contribution to boosting female representation on company boards in 13 economies.
(Japan Times)
May 06
Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he plans to auction off artworks worth millions of dollars because he has no money.
(Japan Today)
May 04
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
(Japan Today)
May 02
Tourists visiting Japan often find that paying with a credit card can be a hassle. This is still largely a cash-based economy, despite the fact that the General Credit Card Study of 2016 showed that 84% of the Japanese population owned credit cards. This means that tourists can be taken by surprise when they realize that many small to medium-sized business in the country simply don’t accept payments by card.
(newsonjapan.com)
Apr 30
Canadian and Japanese leaders on Sunday jointly trumpeted a rebooted Pacific trade pact that came into effect at the start of the year, without the United States.
(Japan Times)