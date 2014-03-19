A minibus slid 20 meters down a mountain slope in eastern Japan on Friday, injuring 14 passengers, police said.
The bus, carrying 18 tourists aged over 50 who came to climb Mt Eboshidake, started moving while the driver was outside the vehicle around 2:50 p.m. after he parked it in a lot at the trail entrance in the village of Nanmoku, Gunma Prefecture, according to the police.
The police initially said four people were seriously injured and 10 sustained light injuries but later corrected the numbers to three and 11, respectively. All the people are conscious, they said.
The police arrested the 66-year-old driver of the bus, Isao Ebihara, on suspicion of professional negligence. Ebihara told investigators he may not have fully engaged the parking brake, the police said.
A 56-year-old man in custody for trespassing at the school of Prince Hisahito, the grandson of former Emperor Akihito, wanted to stab the prince, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two male students at a school that teaches the art of picking up women over the alleged rape of a woman last year, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan’s graying population has caused local governments to struggle to cope with the burgeoning problem of animal hoarding among seniors who are suffering from dementia or worsening chronic diseases.
(Japan Times)
Two children died and 13 people were injured Wednesday morning after one of two vehicles that collided hit a group of pedestrians from a nursery school in the city of Otsu in Shiga Prefecture. (Japan Times)