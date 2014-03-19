Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into summer

Japan's weather bureau on Friday said the El Nino weather pattern was continuing, with an 80% chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere summer.

There is a 60% chance of it continuing into the autumn, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

