Japan's space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system. (Japan Today)
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession.
(Japan Times)
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers.
(NHK)
What is believed to be Japan’s largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton has been restored as a life-size replica, researchers and officials from the town of Mukawa, in Hokkaido, where the original discovery was made, said Wednesday. (Japan Times)