Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into summer
Japan Today -- May 11
Japan's weather bureau on Friday said the El Nino weather pattern was continuing, with an 80% chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere summer.

There is a 60% chance of it continuing into the autumn, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 11
Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into summer
Japan's weather bureau on Friday said the El Nino weather pattern was continuing, with an 80% chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere summer. (Japan Today)
May 10
Japan space agency finds 10 other artificial craters made on asteroid
Japan's space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system. (Japan Today)
May 04
Japanese venture firm's successful rocket launch
A small rocket developed by a Japanese startup company was successfully launched on Saturday morning. (NHK)
May 03
Suspected drones found flying in Tokyo
Japanese investigative sources say unidentified objects suspected to be drones have been spotted above several places in Tokyo, including an area near the Imperial Palace. (NHK)
Apr 28
Japan's hospitals scramble to secure doctors during 10-day Golden Week
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Apr 26
JAXA confirms first ever crater made on asteroid
Japan's space agency has confirmed that its Hayabusa2 space probe has succeeded in creating an artificial crater on the surface of an asteroid, the world's first attempt to study its interior. (NHK)
Apr 25
Hayabusa2 to film impact site on asteroid
A Japanese space probe is scheduled on Thursday to film an artificial crater made on the asteroid Ryugu in an impact experiment. (NHK)
Apr 23
Toshiba develops 'world's fastest' algorithm
Japanese electronics giant Toshiba says it's developed what it calls "the world's fastest" algorithm. The company says the formula will significantly boost the calculation power of standard computers. (NHK)
Apr 18
Life-size skeletal replica of Japan's largest dinosaur restored
What is believed to be Japan’s largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton has been restored as a life-size replica, researchers and officials from the town of Mukawa, in Hokkaido, where the original discovery was made, said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Apr 17
Mount Aso in Kumamoto erupts
Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has erupted. (NHK)