Japan's largest online fashion retailer, Zozo, plans to raise part-time workers' wages by up to 30 percent to cope with a labor shortage.
Zozo officials say the company will increase its hourly wage from about 9 dollars to 12 dollars for part-timers who work more than four days a week.
The retailer will also give performance-related bonuses.
The company plans to hire an additional 2,000 part-time staff at its warehouses in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, near Tokyo, to deal with an increasing volume of orders.
Japanese companies struggling with labor shortages are eager to hire part-timers as well as full-time employees.
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka raised part-time workers' wages across the board from April.
Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, plans to increase starting salaries for new graduates from April next year.
