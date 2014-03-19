A UNESCO advisory panel has recommended adding two ancient tumulus clusters in western Japan, including the country's largest keyhole-shaped mound named after an emperor, to the World Cultural Heritage list, a Japanese government official said Tuesday.

Among the sites is the Emperor Nintoku mausoleum in Osaka Prefecture, officially called Daisen Kofun. It is one of the three largest mounded tombs in the world, together with the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor in China and the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

Listing of the sites, collectively called Mozu-Furuichi tumulus clusters, is expected to be officially approved at a meeting in Azerbaijan from June 30 to July 10 of the World Heritage Committee of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

If registered, the total number of world heritage sites in Japan will increase to 23 -- 19 cultural and four natural sites.

The Japanese government has sought the listing of 49 tombs built between the late fourth and the late fifth centuries, which vary in size and shape.

大阪府にある『百舌鳥・古市古墳群』が世界遺産に登録される見通しとなった。古墳群の中核をなす日本最大の前方後円墳『大山古墳』は、江戸時代には仁徳天皇の墓だとされていたが、実際に誰が埋葬されているかはわかっていない。