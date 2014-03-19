Uniqlo, GU brand's Fast Retailing says 460,000 online accounts were accessed in Japan hack
Japan Times -- May 15
Fast Retailing Co. said hackers may have gained access to the personal information of about half a million users of its Uniqlo and GU brand e-commerce portals.

Hackers accessed at least 460,000 accounts registered on Fast Retailing’s Japanese shopping websites, the company said in a statement Monday. Users’ personal information, purchase history and parts of credit card numbers may have been accessed, the Tokyo-based retailer said.

The hack occurred from April 23 to May 10, and the company is still investigating. There have been no reports so far of information being used by a third party, the company said.

Fast Retailing has taken measures to block the unauthorized access and invalidate the passwords of the affected accounts. It also asked all affected customers to reset their passwords to access the company’s online stores.

The casual clothing store operator said identification numbers and passwords previously leaked from other website operators may have been used in the unauthorized access.

ユニクロの通販サイトから個人情報が流出した恐れがあります。　ユニクロやGUを展開するファーストリテイリングは、ネット通販サイトに先月23日から今月10日にかけ、46万1091件の不正ログインがあったと発表しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 15
Uniqlo, GU brand's Fast Retailing says 460,000 online accounts were accessed in Japan hack
Fast Retailing Co. said hackers may have gained access to the personal information of about half a million users of its Uniqlo and GU brand e-commerce portals. (Japan Times)
May 15
Japan plans to create 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers with 5G era approaching
The communications ministry plans to create some 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers starting with “020” for assignment. (Japan Times)
May 15
Nissan abandons Ghosn's US strategy after earnings plunge
Nissan Motor will reverse the bullish expansion strategy led by former chairman Carlos Ghosn in pursuit of more moderate growth after its worst earnings performance in more than a decade. (Nikkei)
May 15
Further fund transfer added to Ghosn indictment
Tokyo Prosecutors have added allegations related to another inappropriate fund transfer to the indictment of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)
May 14
Zozo to raise part-timers' wages by up to 30%
Japan's largest online fashion retailer, Zozo, plans to raise part-time workers' wages by up to 30 percent to cope with a labor shortage. (NHK)
May 11
Japan's debt record high for 3rd straight year
Japan's Finance Ministry says the nation's debt has exceeded 10 trillion dollars, hitting a record high for a third straight year. (NHK)
May 11
Diet passes bill to lower mobile phone fees
The Diet enacted a legal revision Friday aimed at lowering mobile phone fees and spurring competition in the country's saturated telecom market. (Japan Today)
May 11
Coins to commemorate Emperor's enthronement
Japan's government is to issue commemorative coins to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. (NHK)
May 07
Japanese startup funding surges 8-fold over 5 years
Investment by Japanese companies in domestic startups has swelled by more than eight times over the past five years, topping the amount raised through initial public offerings in fiscal 2018, as big businesses scramble to tap fresh sources of innovation. (Nikkei)
May 07
Why are so many houses sitting empty in Japan?
More than one in 10 houses in Japan don't have anyone living in them, according to a recent survey released by the country's central government. (stuff.co.nz)