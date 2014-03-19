Fast Retailing Co. said hackers may have gained access to the personal information of about half a million users of its Uniqlo and GU brand e-commerce portals.

Hackers accessed at least 460,000 accounts registered on Fast Retailing’s Japanese shopping websites, the company said in a statement Monday. Users’ personal information, purchase history and parts of credit card numbers may have been accessed, the Tokyo-based retailer said.

The hack occurred from April 23 to May 10, and the company is still investigating. There have been no reports so far of information being used by a third party, the company said.

Fast Retailing has taken measures to block the unauthorized access and invalidate the passwords of the affected accounts. It also asked all affected customers to reset their passwords to access the company’s online stores.

The casual clothing store operator said identification numbers and passwords previously leaked from other website operators may have been used in the unauthorized access.

ユニクロの通販サイトから個人情報が流出した恐れがあります。 ユニクロやGUを展開するファーストリテイリングは、ネット通販サイトに先月23日から今月10日にかけ、46万1091件の不正ログインがあったと発表しました。