Nissan abandons Ghosn's US strategy after earnings plunge
Nikkei -- May 15
Nissan Motor will reverse the bullish expansion strategy led by former chairman Carlos Ghosn in pursuit of more moderate growth after its worst earnings performance in more than a decade.

Nissan said net profit in the fiscal year ending in March 2020 would fall 47% to 170 billion yen ($1.5 billion), based on an assumption that the yen will trade around 110.0 against the U.S. dollar during the year, from around 110.9 yen in the year just ended.

The company expects annual revenue to fall to 11.3 trillion yen, down 2.4%, with operating profit to slide 27% to 230 billion yen.

"We made a start after getting out of an unexpected event, but we still have accumulated issues," said Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa. "A majority of the problems is an outcome of the negative legacy from our previous structure. Our current focus is to get out of the sluggish earnings result."

"We will restructure our earnings as soon as possible to return to shareholders," said Saikawa, apologizing for cutting the company's expected dividend to 40 yen per share for the year to March 2020, down from 57 yen for the year ended in March.

Japan's second-biggest automaker said it will sell 5.54 million vehicles globally this fiscal year, and produce 5.40 million units, a slight increase from the 5.36 million units in the year ended in March.

Weak sales in its core U.S. market, as well as additional expenses arising from incentives to car dealers -- a costly discount strategy strategy employed by Ghosn to boost market share -- are still weighing heavily on the beleaguered company.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
May 15
Uniqlo, GU brand's Fast Retailing says 460,000 online accounts were accessed in Japan hack
Fast Retailing Co. said hackers may have gained access to the personal information of about half a million users of its Uniqlo and GU brand e-commerce portals. (Japan Times)
May 15
Japan plans to create 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers with 5G era approaching
The communications ministry plans to create some 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers starting with “020” for assignment. (Japan Times)
May 15
Nissan abandons Ghosn's US strategy after earnings plunge
Nissan Motor will reverse the bullish expansion strategy led by former chairman Carlos Ghosn in pursuit of more moderate growth after its worst earnings performance in more than a decade. (Nikkei)
May 15
Further fund transfer added to Ghosn indictment
Tokyo Prosecutors have added allegations related to another inappropriate fund transfer to the indictment of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)
May 14
Zozo to raise part-timers' wages by up to 30%
Japan's largest online fashion retailer, Zozo, plans to raise part-time workers' wages by up to 30 percent to cope with a labor shortage. (NHK)
May 11
Japan's debt record high for 3rd straight year
Japan's Finance Ministry says the nation's debt has exceeded 10 trillion dollars, hitting a record high for a third straight year. (NHK)
May 11
Diet passes bill to lower mobile phone fees
The Diet enacted a legal revision Friday aimed at lowering mobile phone fees and spurring competition in the country's saturated telecom market. (Japan Today)
May 11
Coins to commemorate Emperor's enthronement
Japan's government is to issue commemorative coins to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. (NHK)
May 07
Japanese startup funding surges 8-fold over 5 years
Investment by Japanese companies in domestic startups has swelled by more than eight times over the past five years, topping the amount raised through initial public offerings in fiscal 2018, as big businesses scramble to tap fresh sources of innovation. (Nikkei)
May 07
Why are so many houses sitting empty in Japan?
More than one in 10 houses in Japan don't have anyone living in them, according to a recent survey released by the country's central government. (stuff.co.nz)