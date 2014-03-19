The communications ministry plans to create some 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers starting with “020” for assignment.

With the commercialization of the fifth-generation, or 5G, of superfast mobile communication format approaching, 11-digit numbers are expected to run out as early as fiscal 2022.

The plan to introduce the new numbers by the end of 2021 at the latest was proposed at a recent meeting of a panel of experts. It was accepted by the three major mobile phone operators of NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp.

After hearing public comments, the ministry will draw up a report on the matter as early as June and make necessary preparations, including a ministerial ordinance, by the end of this year.

New numbers will be allocated to the major carriers early if they finish work to update their systems ahead of schedule.

Currently, 11-digit numbers starting with “090,” “080” and “070” are used for mobile phones, including smartphones.