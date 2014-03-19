Tokyo: Man, 50, accused of drugging university student before rape at hotel
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the alleged rape of a female university student whom he drugged beforehand, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On the night of March 14, Koji Imada, of no known occupation, mixed a sleeping powder into an alcoholic drink consumed by the woman, aged in her 20s, at a karaoke parlor in Toshima Ward.

The suspect then took her to a hotel where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out. The following morning, she fled the hotel.

Imada, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations, according to the Ikebukuro Police Station. “This was the only way I could think of to engage in sex with her,” the suspect was quoted.

The suspect and the victim became acquainted at a bar employing her in October. The sleeping powder was added to her drink after she momentarily left her seat at the parlor.

The arrest is the second for Imada. Last month, police accused him of sending nude photographs of the woman to her mobile telephone. “I will sell the photos if you continue to ignore me,” he reportedly threatened her.

東京・豊島区のカラオケ店で女性に睡眠薬を入れた酒を飲ませ、ホテルに連れ込んで乱暴したとして無職の50歳の男が逮捕されました。
