The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Japan.

The company is rolling out what it claims is Line's largest reward campaign, which runs between May 20 to 29. During the period, users can give a free ¥1,000 to their Line friends in the messaging app without incurring any costs.

A condition is that they must be Line Pay users and have their identification confirmed through designated processes. They can only send the ¥1,000 "Line Pay bonus" to the same user once but can effectively send it to as many friends as they want, the company said. Additionally, a user can only receive a bonus one time.

Line Pay is a digital payment service provided on Line's messaging app platform, which allows users to pay with a QR code or bar code at stores. They can also send digital money to other users through Line.

With this campaign, Line aims to get more users to become active Line Pay users.