Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW.

Toyota first released the Supra in 1978. It was popular for its powerful acceleration and streamlined design, but production was halted in 2002.

Engineers say the new model is equipped with a driver-support function to prevent collisions with vehicles or pedestrians.

They also put great emphasis on performance and handling. The price starts at about 45,000 dollars.

Automakers around the world are focusing on new technologies, such as electric vehicles and self-driving cars. While Toyota is among them, it also wants to enhance its brand image by reviving the iconic sports car.

トヨタ自動車は往年の人気スポーツカー「スープラ」を17年ぶりに復活させて販売を開始しました。 トヨタ自動車が発売した新型「スープラ」はBMWと共同で開発され、2人乗りで重心を低くするなどして操作性を高めています。