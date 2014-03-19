Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters.
Total net profits are forecast to fall 1.4% to 28.45 trillion yen ($259 billion) for a second straight year of decline, according to Nikkei, which gathered data from the 1,564 listed non-financial companies that released earnings outlooks through Friday.
Net profit for the manufacturing sector is projected to slide 6% to 15.18 trillion yen, offsetting an expected 4% increase in non-manufacturers' profit to 13.27 trillion yen.
Machinery producers, accounting for more than 10% of the total, are particularly hurting. Tokyo Electron sees profit tumbling 34% amid soft demand for semiconductor and display production equipment. Electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing is bracing for an 18% drop as smartphone makers adjust output of upmarket models.
Exporters are also facing headwinds from a strengthening yen.
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW.
(NHK)
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Japan. (Japan Times)