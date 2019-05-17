Employment demand remained strong among companies on the back of the labor shortage, an education ministry official said.
In the job market for new graduates, the number of job openings substantially exceeded that of job seekers.
The proportion of job seekers among university graduates rose 0.7 point from the previous year to a record 76.0 percent.
Of the job seekers, some 10,700 students were unable to find a job, according to the survey, which covered 4,770 new graduates of 24 national or public universities and 38 private universities. The labor ministry said it will continue to provide support for the job seekers.
On the slight fall in the employment rate, a labor ministry official pointed to some students who graduated without taking a job in order to try applying for their top-choice companies again.
By gender, the employment rate for male students fell 0.2 point to 97.3 percent, while that for female students declined 0.8 point to 97.8 percent.