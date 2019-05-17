Mipig Cafe, in Tokyo's trendy central Meguro neighbourhood, is the newest addition to Japan's ever-growing list of animal-themed cafes that includes cats, owls and hedgehogs.
Opened in March this year, the cafe lets visitors spend 30 minutes getting acquainted with its oinking occupants for about $8, plus the cost of a drink.
Visitors can pet and play with the tiny trotters on three different floors, while sipping a tea or coffee.
The cafe is a new expansion for Mipig, whose main business lies in Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, where they run a micro pig farm.
The ting piglets are imported from the United Kingdom and bred as pets for Japanese families.
While a trip to the cafe might be in your budget, micro pigs themselves can cost around $3,000.
Shiho Kitagawa from Mipig says demand for micro pigs is increasing, their waiting list has over 100 names.
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW.
(NHK)
Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters. (Nikkei)
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
A report released by a global union federation has demanded better conditions for laborers working on the construction of Tokyo Games facilities after several "alarming" alleged labor violations were uncovered.
(Japan Today)
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe has aborted its descent to asteroid Ryugu after it reached around 50 meters above the surface. The probe was supposed to drop a marker on the asteroid to prepare for another landing.
(NHK)
The government said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of dementia patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade, setting the first such numerical goal to curb growing welfare spending at a time when the Japanese population is rapidly aging. (Japan Today)