Baby pigs roam at Japan's latest animal-themed cafe
euronews.com -- May 18
Mipig Cafe, in Tokyo's trendy central Meguro neighbourhood, is the newest addition to Japan's ever-growing list of animal-themed cafes that includes cats, owls and hedgehogs.

Opened in March this year, the cafe lets visitors spend 30 minutes getting acquainted with its oinking occupants for about $8, plus the cost of a drink.

Visitors can pet and play with the tiny trotters on three different floors, while sipping a tea or coffee. The cafe is a new expansion for Mipig, whose main business lies in Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, where they run a micro pig farm.

The ting piglets are imported from the United Kingdom and bred as pets for Japanese families.

While a trip to the cafe might be in your budget, micro pigs themselves can cost around $3,000. Shiho Kitagawa from Mipig says demand for micro pigs is increasing, their waiting list has over 100 names.

May 18
Japan gets 'all clear' to mine Mars' moon
Japan is ready to mine Mars' largest moon after successfully completing all of the compulsory "space contamination" paperwork. (nypost.com)
May 18
Toyota resurrects Supra sports car after 17 years
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW. (NHK)
May 18
Corporate Japan braces for second year of falling profits
Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters. (Nikkei)
May 18
13 Japanese teen boys caught peeping into girls' hot spring bath during class trip
The Japanese school year starts in April, and one high school in Tochigi Prefecture wasted no time in scheduling a two-night class trip for its new crop of first-year students. (soranews24.com)
May 18
Employment rate for Japan's college graduates close to record high at 97.6% amid labor shortage
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
May 18
May 17
Report reveals alleged labor issues at 2020 Tokyo Olympic building sites
A report released by a global union federation has demanded better conditions for laborers working on the construction of Tokyo Games facilities after several "alarming" alleged labor violations were uncovered. (Japan Today)
May 17
Hayabusa2 aborts descent to asteroid
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe has aborted its descent to asteroid Ryugu after it reached around 50 meters above the surface. The probe was supposed to drop a marker on the asteroid to prepare for another landing. (NHK)
May 17
Japan aims to cut number of dementia patients in 70s by 10% over decade
The government said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of dementia patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade, setting the first such numerical goal to curb growing welfare spending at a time when the Japanese population is rapidly aging. (Japan Today)
May 17
Osaka red light district to be closed during G-20 summit
A major red light district in Osaka will be closed during the Group of 20 summit in late June, the first such decision in 30 years, the local restaurant association said Thursday. (Japan Today)