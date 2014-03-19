Japanese seafood company Maruha Nichiro will export fully farmed tuna to Europe, taking advantage of a recent economic partnership agreement scrapping most substantial tariffs.
Maruha Nichiro, the nation's largest producer of fully farmed tuna, has received approval to ship fresh fish to Europe from an aquaculture facility and processing plant in Oita Prefecture. The seafood will be sold through a Netherlands-based subsidiary to such customers as Japanese restaurants.
The company aims to sell more than 10 tons of fully farmed tuna to Europe in fiscal 2019.
Growing concern about overfishing has sparked interest among European consumers in fully farmed seafood. Unlike conventionally farmed tuna, which are caught in the wild as juveniles and raised to maturity, fully farmed tuna are hatched from farm-raised fish.
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW.
(NHK)
Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters. (Nikkei)
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Japan. (Japan Times)