Fully farmed Japanese tuna set to make its way to Europe
Nikkei -- May 20
Japanese seafood company Maruha Nichiro will export fully farmed tuna to Europe, taking advantage of a recent economic partnership agreement scrapping most substantial tariffs.

Maruha Nichiro, the nation's largest producer of fully farmed tuna, has received approval to ship fresh fish to Europe from an aquaculture facility and processing plant in Oita Prefecture. The seafood will be sold through a Netherlands-based subsidiary to such customers as Japanese restaurants.

The company aims to sell more than 10 tons of fully farmed tuna to Europe in fiscal 2019.

Growing concern about overfishing has sparked interest among European consumers in fully farmed seafood. Unlike conventionally farmed tuna, which are caught in the wild as juveniles and raised to maturity, fully farmed tuna are hatched from farm-raised fish.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
May 21
Japan's GDP surprises with 2.1 percent rise in first quarter
Japan's economy unexpectedly grew in the first quarter, giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe some momentum to go ahead with his plan to raise the country's consumption tax this fall. (Nikkei)
May 20
May 18
Toyota resurrects Supra sports car after 17 years
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW. (NHK)
May 18
Corporate Japan braces for second year of falling profits
Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters. (Nikkei)
May 18
Employment rate for Japan's college graduates close to record high at 97.6% amid labor shortage
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
May 17
Line Pay Y30 billion campaign will allow users to send free Y1,000 to all their friends
The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Japan. (Japan Times)
May 15
Uniqlo, GU brand's Fast Retailing says 460,000 online accounts were accessed in Japan hack
Fast Retailing Co. said hackers may have gained access to the personal information of about half a million users of its Uniqlo and GU brand e-commerce portals. (Japan Times)
May 15
Japan plans to create 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers with 5G era approaching
The communications ministry plans to create some 10 billion 14-digit phone numbers starting with “020” for assignment. (Japan Times)
May 15
Nissan abandons Ghosn's US strategy after earnings plunge
Nissan Motor will reverse the bullish expansion strategy led by former chairman Carlos Ghosn in pursuit of more moderate growth after its worst earnings performance in more than a decade. (Nikkei)
May 15
Further fund transfer added to Ghosn indictment
Tokyo Prosecutors have added allegations related to another inappropriate fund transfer to the indictment of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn. (NHK)