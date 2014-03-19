Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to sign an agreement on joint lunar exploration and other space-related projects when they meet here May 27, seeking to stay a step ahead of China and other rivals.
Japan will join the U.S.-led Gateway project, which involves putting a manned space station into lunar orbit to use as a base for missions to the moon and eventually Mars. This will mark the two countries' first collaboration on lunar exploration.
Such partnerships are growing more important to Washington as it competes with Beijing for supremacy in space. The U.S. plans to establish a Space Force by 2020 and is reaching out to allies, including Japan, to solidify its dominance.
For the Gateway project, Japan plans to contribute in such areas as life support systems and transporting supplies from Earth, using technology from its Kounotori unmanned cargo transfer vehicle and the Kibo experiment module. The government will revise its space policy framework and work on the necessary budgetary and legislative steps this year.
Canada is participating in the Gateway project, and the European Union is expected to join.
Washington and Tokyo will also work together on space junk for the first time, monitoring and exchanging information about suspicious objects to improve the accuracy of their observations. Japan, which currently relies on the U.S. for much of this data, will develop its own technology and set up an information-sharing framework.
The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives. (Japan Times)
A Japanese lawmaker said Monday he will not resign as a Diet member after opposition parties submitted a joint motion urging him to quit for alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of disputed islands. (Japan Today)
Japanese seismologists believe that nearly 99 percent of their predictions related to massive earthquakes in the Pacific off central and western Japan are likely to prove wrong, a survey conducted by Kansai University showed Sunday. (Kyodo)
In recent years, we've heard a number of disturbing accounts involving teachers hitting students at Japanese schools, and this week, another disturbing case came to light, when a foreign English-language instructor was seen slapping a two-year-old child during a class at a child daycare facility. (Japan Today)
