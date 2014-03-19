Volcanic alert level raised for Mt Hakone in resort area near Tokyo
Japan Today -- May 20
Japanese authorities raised the volcanic alert level for Mt Hakone on Sunday and warned people not to approach the crater, as seismic activity has been increasing in the popular hot-spring resort area near Tokyo.

As the weather agency's alert level was raised to 2 on a 5-point scale for the first time since 2015, some roads were closed and ropeway operations were suspended.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it decided to raise the level from 1 after the number of volcanic earthquakes increased to 45 on Saturday, compared with zero the previous day. On Sunday, the number reached 48 as of 3 p.m.

The agency warned of a possible eruption and volcanic cinders as fumarolic activity has been intensifying in areas around Owakudani, about 80 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.

気象庁は箱根山で噴火が起きる可能性があるとして、19日未明に噴火警報を出して警戒レベルを引き上げました。　気象庁によりますと、箱根山では18日午前5時ごろから芦ノ湖の西側を震源とする火山性の地震が増え始め、19日午前3時までに46回の地震を観測しています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
