Japanese authorities raised the volcanic alert level for Mt Hakone on Sunday and warned people not to approach the crater, as seismic activity has been increasing in the popular hot-spring resort area near Tokyo.

As the weather agency's alert level was raised to 2 on a 5-point scale for the first time since 2015, some roads were closed and ropeway operations were suspended.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it decided to raise the level from 1 after the number of volcanic earthquakes increased to 45 on Saturday, compared with zero the previous day. On Sunday, the number reached 48 as of 3 p.m.

The agency warned of a possible eruption and volcanic cinders as fumarolic activity has been intensifying in areas around Owakudani, about 80 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.

気象庁は箱根山で噴火が起きる可能性があるとして、19日未明に噴火警報を出して警戒レベルを引き上げました。 気象庁によりますと、箱根山では18日午前5時ごろから芦ノ湖の西側を震源とする火山性の地震が増え始め、19日午前3時までに46回の地震を観測しています。