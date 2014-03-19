The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives.
The list now contains 83 sets of properties in 46 of the country's 47 prefectures, with only Tokyo lacking any listings.
The latest additions, from 21 prefectures, include the first entries from Okinawa, Kagoshima and Iwate.
The agency established the list in 2015 in an effort to promote tourism in the country by spotlighting the histories and traditions of its cultural properties. It plans to have the list include about 100 sets of properties by 2020.
Among the new additions are gold-related properties in the prefectures of Miyagi and Iwate, including the Chusonji temple's gold-covered Konjikido hall in Iwate's Hiraizumi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Shishiori gold mine in Miyagi. The gold mine's history was highly rated in particular.
The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives. (Japan Times)
A Japanese lawmaker said Monday he will not resign as a Diet member after opposition parties submitted a joint motion urging him to quit for alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of disputed islands. (Japan Today)
Japanese seismologists believe that nearly 99 percent of their predictions related to massive earthquakes in the Pacific off central and western Japan are likely to prove wrong, a survey conducted by Kansai University showed Sunday. (Kyodo)
In recent years, we've heard a number of disturbing accounts involving teachers hitting students at Japanese schools, and this week, another disturbing case came to light, when a foreign English-language instructor was seen slapping a two-year-old child during a class at a child daycare facility. (Japan Today)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to sign an agreement on joint lunar exploration and other space-related projects when they meet here May 27, seeking to stay a step ahead of China and other rivals. (Nikkei)