Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever.

The operator, Oriental Land, started construction on a 100,000-square meter parking lot for the 2.3 billion dollar project.

The new area will be called Fantasy Springs and consist of three areas inspired by the Disney films "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan."

It will include four attractions, a hotel, and restaurants, and is scheduled to open by March 2023.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Oriental Land Chairman and CEO Toshio Kagami said he aims to make the resort the only one of its kind.

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger also attended the event and expressed support for the project.

A record of more than 32 million people visited the Tokyo Disney Resort in fiscal 2018. But it continues to face tough competition from Universal Studios Japan and others.

ディズニーシーの新エリアの完成イメージが公開されました。 2022年度に完成予定の新しいエリア「ファンタジースプリングス」は、「アナと雪の女王」「ピーター・パン」「塔の上のラプンツェル」の3つの映画の世界観が再現されます。