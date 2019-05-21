A Japanese government committee has decided on the route of a parade scheduled for October to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

The parade will be held on October 22 and continue for about 30 minutes.

Of three proposed plans, the committee chose a roughly five-kilometer route that starts from the Imperial Palace and ends at the Akasaka Palace via the main gate of the Diet building.

The motorcade will carry Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, the Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The following day, the prime minister and his wife will host a banquet. Actors of the traditional performing arts including Ichikawa Ebizo and Nomura Mansai will perform dances to pray for bumper crops.

10月に予定されている天皇皇后両陛下の祝賀パレードのルートが決まった。前回とは少し違うルートになっている。 今年10月22日、天皇皇后両陛下がオープンカーに乗って国民から祝福を受ける祝賀御列の儀のルートが決まった。