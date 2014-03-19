Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Kyodo -- May 22
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language.

As an example, Kono said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's name should be written as "Abe Shinzo," in line with other Asian leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Japanese names are usually written with the given name coming first when using a foreign language such as English, a practice that began in the 19th to early 20th centuries amid the growing influence of Western culture.

Now is the right time to make the change, Kono told a press conference, given that the new Reiwa era has just begun and several major events including next month's Group of 20 summit and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are approaching.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
May 22
Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language. (Kyodo)
May 22
Tokyo DisneySea begins expansion project
Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever. (NHK)
May 22
Japan decides on Imperial succession parade route
A Japanese government committee has decided on the route of a parade scheduled for October to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. (NHK)
May 22
Women pass scandal-hit Tokyo Medical University's entrance exam at higher rate than men
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)
May 21
Japan adds 16 properties, including a gold mine and Kansai-area temples, to its national heritage list
The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives. (Japan Times)
May 21
Emperor's first rice planting ceremony
Japanese Emperor Naruhito transplanted rice seedlings in a paddy at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. (NHK)
May 21
Man arrested for threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member
A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular girl band AKB48, police said. (Japan Today)
May 21
Lawmaker refuses to resign despite opposition motion over war remark
A Japanese lawmaker said Monday he will not resign as a Diet member after opposition parties submitted a joint motion urging him to quit for alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of disputed islands. (Japan Today)
May 20
All stranded descend mountain in Yakushima
Officials of Japan's southwestern island town of Yakushima say all the people stranded on a mountain have descended by Sunday evening. (NHK)
May 20
99% of Pacific megaquake predictions likely to prove wrong: survey
Japanese seismologists believe that nearly 99 percent of their predictions related to massive earthquakes in the Pacific off central and western Japan are likely to prove wrong, a survey conducted by Kansai University showed Sunday. (Kyodo)