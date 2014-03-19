Japan's youngest professional Go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, debuted in an international match in Beijing on Tuesday, with her game being closely watched in China.
Nakamura, who officially entered the lowest professional rank of "shodan" in April, competed with 27-year-old Wang Chenxing, a Chinese fifth-degree Go player who has been a champion in a global match of the traditional board game. Nakamura was beaten by Wang.
She has drawn a lot of attention in China as a Japanese "new star," said a female office worker in her 30s in Beijing.
Nakamura's game was broadcast live over the internet. China is one of the world's greatest Go nations, along with South Korea.
A report released by a global union federation has demanded better conditions for laborers working on the construction of Tokyo Games facilities after several "alarming" alleged labor violations were uncovered.
(Japan Today)
In November 2018, Kawasaki were crowned champions of the J-League for the second season running despite losing 2-1 to Cerezo Osaka. Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s last-gasp home defeat to Vegalta Sendai was enough to seal the title for Kawasaki with two games to spare. (newsonjapan.com)
The online ticketing site for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo opened on Thursday, only to be overloaded by a stampede of visitors, with many customers unable to access the lottery application for long stretches of time. (Nikkei)
Yokozuna Hakuho, who was diagnosed with a torn biceps tendon after winning his 42nd title in March, has withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Miyagino said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
The CEO of Rugby Australia on Monday warned organizers of this year’s World Cup to be prepared to deal with spectators that can be more a little more exuberant than the typical Japanese fan. (Japan Times)
Takakeisho's name was officially placed among the sumo elite on Tuesday when the rankings for next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, the first of the Reiwa era, were released by the Japan Sumo Association. (Japan Today)