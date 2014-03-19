Japan's 10-year-old Go professional debuts in international game
Kyodo -- May 22
Japan's youngest professional Go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, debuted in an international match in Beijing on Tuesday, with her game being closely watched in China.

Nakamura, who officially entered the lowest professional rank of "shodan" in April, competed with 27-year-old Wang Chenxing, a Chinese fifth-degree Go player who has been a champion in a global match of the traditional board game. Nakamura was beaten by Wang.

She has drawn a lot of attention in China as a Japanese "new star," said a female office worker in her 30s in Beijing.

Nakamura's game was broadcast live over the internet. China is one of the world's greatest Go nations, along with South Korea.

News source: Kyodo
May 22
Japan's youngest professional Go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, debuted in an international match in Beijing on Tuesday, with her game being closely watched in China. (Kyodo)
