Tokyo Electric Power Company has put on hold its plans to hire foreigners under a new type of work visa in decommissioning work at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
TEPCO earlier announced that for its decommissioning work it would hire foreigners under Japan's new visa program that began last month.
The company was instructed by the labor ministry on Tuesday to carefully manage the safety of foreign workers if they were hired.
The ministry told TEPCO to manage foreign workers' radiation exposure levels and conduct safety training by keeping in mind possible difficulties in communication in Japanese.
On Wednesday, TEPCO told the labor ministry that it has decided not to hire such foreign workers for the time being.
TEPCO now says it needs time to establish safety and public hygiene arrangements for workers who are unfamiliar with the Japanese language and working customs. It also cited concern that workers who have no special knowledge about radiation could be at risk of accidents on the job or health problems.
More than 4,000 workers are now involved in reactor decommissioning at the Fukushima plant. TEPCO says it faces no immediate labor shortage.
Japanese seismologists believe that nearly 99 percent of their predictions related to massive earthquakes in the Pacific off central and western Japan are likely to prove wrong, a survey conducted by Kansai University showed Sunday. (Kyodo)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to sign an agreement on joint lunar exploration and other space-related projects when they meet here May 27, seeking to stay a step ahead of China and other rivals. (Nikkei)
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe has aborted its descent to asteroid Ryugu after it reached around 50 meters above the surface. The probe was supposed to drop a marker on the asteroid to prepare for another landing.
(NHK)
Japan's space agency said Thursday 10 other smaller man-made craters had been found on an asteroid after its Hayabusa2 space probe produced an artificial crater last month as part of its mission to explore the origin of life and the evolution of the solar system. (Japan Today)
Hospitals have been scrambling to secure enough doctors during the unprecedented Golden Week holiday period that began Saturday, which was extended to 10 days to accommodate the Imperial succession.
(Japan Times)