The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems.
The IOC executive board reached the decisions at an extraordinary meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
The International Boxing Association, which governs armature boxing, has been facing a number of issues, such as controversial calls by judges and opaque financial management.
The IOC suspended its recognition of the association as an international sports federation in December, saying the sport would be excluded from the Games unless improvements were made.
An inquiry committee has conducted an investigation.
After receiving the committee's final report, the executive board decided to maintain the suspension, pointing to a lack of satisfactory progress. It also decided to set up a special task force, headed by IOC member and President of the International Gymnastics Federation, Morinari Watanabe from Japan. The task force will play a leading role in arranging boxing events at the Games.
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)
The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives. (Japan Times)
A Japanese lawmaker said Monday he will not resign as a Diet member after opposition parties submitted a joint motion urging him to quit for alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of disputed islands. (Japan Today)