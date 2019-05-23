The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems.

The IOC executive board reached the decisions at an extraordinary meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The International Boxing Association, which governs armature boxing, has been facing a number of issues, such as controversial calls by judges and opaque financial management.

The IOC suspended its recognition of the association as an international sports federation in December, saying the sport would be excluded from the Games unless improvements were made.

An inquiry committee has conducted an investigation.

After receiving the committee's final report, the executive board decided to maintain the suspension, pointing to a lack of satisfactory progress. It also decided to set up a special task force, headed by IOC member and President of the International Gymnastics Federation, Morinari Watanabe from Japan. The task force will play a leading role in arranging boxing events at the Games.

東京オリンピックでの実施が危ぶまれていたボクシングについて、IOC（国際オリンピック委員会）の理事会は競技は行うとの提案をまとめました。