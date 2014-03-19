Junnosuke Taguchi, ex-member of boy Japanese boy band KAT-TUN, arrested over marijuana possession
Japan Times -- May 23
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese boy band KAT-TUN, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing marijuana, the Narcotics Control Department said.

The department arrested Taguchi, 33, at his apartment in Tokyo as well as Rena Komine, 38, a former actress who has been living with him, for allegedly keeping a few grams of marijuana there.

Taguchi debuted in 2006 as a member of KAT-TUN, created by major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. He left the group in 2016 and became an independent artist.

22日、アイドルグループ「KAT－TUN」の元メンバー・田口淳之介容疑者（33）と女優の小嶺麗奈容疑者（38）が大麻取締法違反の疑いで厚生労働省麻薬取締部に現行犯逮捕されました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
