Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).
At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a passerby tipped off police about "a foreigner scrawling graffiti" in the riverbed of the Kamogawa River in the Higashiyama area.
Officers arriving at the scene found a 2-meter-tall wall at the edge of the riverbed had been vandalized with the black text "GHOST" and a sketch of a face that includes two eyes and a mouth.
Police later located the suspect nearby and arrested him on suspicion of causing property damage. "Art is my intention," the suspect was quoted by the Higashiyama Police Station.
According to police, the suspect arrived in Japan as a tourist on May 10. Since Sunday, police have confirmed the same text in at least 36 locations - including on vending machines, walls and public signs - in the immediate area, which includes the Gion red-light district.
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems.
(NHK)
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)
The Cultural Affairs Agency on Monday announced 16 additions to its Japan Heritage list of tangible and intangible cultural properties that have been preserved based on unique regional histories and traditions, including narratives. (Japan Times)
A Japanese lawmaker said Monday he will not resign as a Diet member after opposition parties submitted a joint motion urging him to quit for alluding to Japan waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of disputed islands. (Japan Today)