Many parts of Japan saw the mercury top 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather officials are warning of unseasonal high temperatures over the weekend.

The Meteorological Agency says temperatures surged nationwide due to a high pressure system over the Japanese archipelago.

Kushima City, Miyazaki Prefecture, recorded a daytime high of 30.8 degrees -- the highest on record for the month of May.

The mercury also surged in northern parts of the country. The daytime highs reached 27.9 degrees in Obihiro City, Hokkaido, and 27.7 degrees in Aomori City.

Seven elementary school students in Mie Prefecture and five high school students in Tokyo were taken to hospital for suspected heatstroke.

Authorities are warning of heat-induced illnesses as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming few days. Some areas will likely have a daytime high of 35 degrees on Sunday.

The Environment Ministry's website provides tips on how to fend off the hot weather, including making use of parasols.

23日は西日本を中心に各地で30度以上の『真夏日』を記録し、全国的に7月並みの暑い一日となった。この暑さで熱中症とみられる救急搬送が急増した。東京都板橋区の陸上競技場では、高校の体育祭の最中に生徒12人が脱水症状を訴え、男女5人が搬送された。