Record heat for May forecast this weekend in Japan
NHK -- May 24
Many parts of Japan saw the mercury top 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather officials are warning of unseasonal high temperatures over the weekend.

The Meteorological Agency says temperatures surged nationwide due to a high pressure system over the Japanese archipelago.

Kushima City, Miyazaki Prefecture, recorded a daytime high of 30.8 degrees -- the highest on record for the month of May.

The mercury also surged in northern parts of the country. The daytime highs reached 27.9 degrees in Obihiro City, Hokkaido, and 27.7 degrees in Aomori City.

Seven elementary school students in Mie Prefecture and five high school students in Tokyo were taken to hospital for suspected heatstroke.

Authorities are warning of heat-induced illnesses as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming few days. Some areas will likely have a daytime high of 35 degrees on Sunday.

The Environment Ministry's website provides tips on how to fend off the hot weather, including making use of parasols.

23日は西日本を中心に各地で30度以上の『真夏日』を記録し、全国的に7月並みの暑い一日となった。この暑さで熱中症とみられる救急搬送が急増した。東京都板橋区の陸上競技場では、高校の体育祭の最中に生徒12人が脱水症状を訴え、男女5人が搬送された。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 24
Japan to stop labeling people unmarried at 50 as 'lifelong singles'
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 24
May 24
Police stepping up security for Trump visit
Police in Japan are stepping up security for an upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump. (NHK)
May 24
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday. (Japan Times)
May 23
Australian tourist accused of spraying graffiti in Kyoto
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 23
Boxing to be included in Tokyo Olympics
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems. (NHK)
May 22
Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language. (Kyodo)
May 22
Tokyo DisneySea begins expansion project
Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever. (NHK)
May 22
Japan decides on Imperial succession parade route
A Japanese government committee has decided on the route of a parade scheduled for October to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. (NHK)
May 22
Women pass scandal-hit Tokyo Medical University's entrance exam at higher rate than men
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)