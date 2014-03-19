Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021
Japan Times -- May 24
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday.

The Fugaku, a nickname for Mount Fuji, aims to be about 40 to 120 times faster than the K, the first supercomputer in the world to achieve a speed of over 10 quadrillion computations per second.

"A supercomputer is essential to solving social challenges such as drug development and disaster prevention," Riken President Hiroshi Matsumoto said. "We will dedicate our best effort to its success and operation."

The new supercomputer, developed at a cost of about ¥110 billion, will be utilized in a wide range of research by various companies and universities including forecasting heavy rains.

The institute received nearly 5,100 entries for potential names between February and April from the public, with only two entries for Fugaku.

The new computer will be placed in the institute's Center for Computational Science in Kobe, replacing the K when it retires in August.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 24
Japan to stop labeling people unmarried at 50 as 'lifelong singles'
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 24
Record heat for May forecast this weekend in Japan
Many parts of Japan saw the mercury top 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather officials are warning of unseasonal high temperatures over the weekend. (NHK)
May 24
Police stepping up security for Trump visit
Police in Japan are stepping up security for an upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump. (NHK)
May 24
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday. (Japan Times)
May 23
Australian tourist accused of spraying graffiti in Kyoto
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 23
Boxing to be included in Tokyo Olympics
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems. (NHK)
May 22
Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language. (Kyodo)
May 22
Tokyo DisneySea begins expansion project
Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever. (NHK)
May 22
Japan decides on Imperial succession parade route
A Japanese government committee has decided on the route of a parade scheduled for October to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. (NHK)
May 22
Women pass scandal-hit Tokyo Medical University's entrance exam at higher rate than men
This year's pass ratio of female applicants for admission to the scandal-tainted Tokyo Medical University, which had discriminated against women for more than a decade, was slightly higher than that of male applicants, figures released by the university have shown. (Japan Times)