Trump to start state visit to Japan for audience with new emperor
Kyodo -- May 25
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to start a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday, a historic event that will make him the first foreign leader to meet with new Emperor Naruhito.

Trump, flanked by first lady Melania, will have an audience Monday with the emperor and Empress Masako. Trump's itinerary also includes a bilateral meeting, golf outing, visit to a grand sumo tournament and informal dinner with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tweeting from Air Force One en route to Japan on Friday, Trump said he is "looking forward to honoring, on behalf of the United States, His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan," and that he will discuss trade and regional security with Abe, whom he called "my friend."

In a meeting Friday with Trump's national security adviser John Bolton in Tokyo, Abe said he welcomes Trump's "historic" visit as the first state guest of Japan's new imperial era of Reiwa and expressed hope that it will further strengthen the bilateral alliance.

May 25
May 25
ANA debuts double-decker flights to Hawaii
All Nippon Airways debuted flights of a double-decker Airbus A380 from Narita Airport north of Tokyo, bound for Hawaii on Friday. (NHK)
May 24
Japan to stop labeling people unmarried at 50 as 'lifelong singles'
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 24
Record heat for May forecast this weekend in Japan
Many parts of Japan saw the mercury top 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather officials are warning of unseasonal high temperatures over the weekend. (NHK)
May 24
Police stepping up security for Trump visit
Police in Japan are stepping up security for an upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump. (NHK)
May 24
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday. (Japan Times)
May 23
Australian tourist accused of spraying graffiti in Kyoto
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 23
Boxing to be included in Tokyo Olympics
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems. (NHK)
May 22
Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language. (Kyodo)
May 22
Tokyo DisneySea begins expansion project
Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever. (NHK)