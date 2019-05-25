All Nippon Airways debuted flights of a double-decker Airbus A380 from Narita Airport north of Tokyo, bound for Hawaii on Friday.

The aircraft is one of the largest in the world, measuring 72 meters long and two stories high along its entire length. It has 520 seats -- more than double the average of planes used for flights to Hawaii.

ANA is the first Japanese airline to use the huge plane on the route between Narita and Hawaii.

ANA President Yuji Hirako said various efforts have been made so that passengers can get a feel for Hawaii the moment they board the plane. He said he hopes passengers will be able to relax and enjoy the flight.

ANA plans to introduce two more planes and boost the number of its passengers to compete against its main rival Japan Airlines, which is the leader on this route.

全日空が導入した世界最大の旅客機・エアバスA380型機が運航を始めました。大型機の導入で、需要の拡大を目指します。