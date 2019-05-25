ANA debuts double-decker flights to Hawaii
NHK -- May 25
All Nippon Airways debuted flights of a double-decker Airbus A380 from Narita Airport north of Tokyo, bound for Hawaii on Friday.

The aircraft is one of the largest in the world, measuring 72 meters long and two stories high along its entire length. It has 520 seats -- more than double the average of planes used for flights to Hawaii.

ANA is the first Japanese airline to use the huge plane on the route between Narita and Hawaii.

ANA President Yuji Hirako said various efforts have been made so that passengers can get a feel for Hawaii the moment they board the plane. He said he hopes passengers will be able to relax and enjoy the flight.

ANA plans to introduce two more planes and boost the number of its passengers to compete against its main rival Japan Airlines, which is the leader on this route.

全日空が導入した世界最大の旅客機・エアバスA380型機が運航を始めました。大型機の導入で、需要の拡大を目指します。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 25
Trump to start state visit to Japan for audience with new emperor
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to start a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday, a historic event that will make him the first foreign leader to meet with new Emperor Naruhito. (Kyodo)
May 25
ANA debuts double-decker flights to Hawaii
All Nippon Airways debuted flights of a double-decker Airbus A380 from Narita Airport north of Tokyo, bound for Hawaii on Friday. (NHK)
May 24
Japan to stop labeling people unmarried at 50 as 'lifelong singles'
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 24
Record heat for May forecast this weekend in Japan
Many parts of Japan saw the mercury top 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Weather officials are warning of unseasonal high temperatures over the weekend. (NHK)
May 24
Police stepping up security for Trump visit
Police in Japan are stepping up security for an upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump. (NHK)
May 24
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku to begin operations around 2021
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday. (Japan Times)
May 23
Australian tourist accused of spraying graffiti in Kyoto
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 23
Boxing to be included in Tokyo Olympics
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems. (NHK)
May 22
Foreign minister to ask media to switch order of Japanese names
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he plans to ask overseas media outlets to write Japanese names with the family name first, as is customary in the Japanese language. (Kyodo)
May 22
Tokyo DisneySea begins expansion project
Tokyo DisneySea has begun its largest expansion project ever. (NHK)