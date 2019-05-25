All Nippon Airways debuted flights of a double-decker Airbus A380 from Narita Airport north of Tokyo, bound for Hawaii on Friday.
The aircraft is one of the largest in the world, measuring 72 meters long and two stories high along its entire length. It has 520 seats -- more than double the average of planes used for flights to Hawaii.
ANA is the first Japanese airline to use the huge plane on the route between Narita and Hawaii.
ANA President Yuji Hirako said various efforts have been made so that passengers can get a feel for Hawaii the moment they board the plane. He said he hopes passengers will be able to relax and enjoy the flight.
ANA plans to introduce two more planes and boost the number of its passengers to compete against its main rival Japan Airlines, which is the leader on this route.
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Japan's new supercomputer Fugaku is set to begin operations around 2021 with the country aiming to regain the title of building the world's fastest computer, replacing its current supercomputer K, government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
The International Olympic Committee says boxing is set to maintain its place in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that the sport's international association should be excluded from organizing the events due to a number of problems.
