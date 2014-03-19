Day care cancels contract of Canadian caught abusing child in video
tokyoreporter.com -- May 25
A male Canadian national employed at a day care facility in Kitakyushu City who was caught abusing a child on video has had his contract canceled by the facility, reports Fuji News Network (May 21).

Little Gems, located in Kokurakita Ward, is not approved by the government. On May 13, a viewer of the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, alerted the government of Kitakyushu City.

In the clip, the Canadian teacher, aged in his 40s, is shown slapping a 2-year-old boy on the back and turning him over by yanking on his clothes during class at the facility.

On Tuesday, facility submitted a report to government of the city that said that the contract of the teacher was cancelled the day before. As well, the facility will shut down on July 20.

In an undated message on its web site, the facility offered an apology to the child and his guardians. In doing so, it referred to the teacher as a "former teacher." However, there was no mention of the facility shutting down.

"We would also like to apologize for any other students and parents who have been upset or worried," the facility said. "In the future, we will respond to any victims and their parents sincerely. We will also strive to restore the trust of other enrolled students and their guardians to assure peace of mind."

