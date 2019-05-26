Japan's top trade negotiator with the United States has said both sides continue to differ on negotiations for a trade deal, adding that they need to work further to narrow the gap.
Minister in charge of TPP and Japan-US Trade Negotiations Toshimitsu Motegi met US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Tokyo on Saturday.
After the meeting, Motegi told reporters that he doesn't expect the summit to produce a partial agreement on trade issues. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to confer on Monday.
But Motegi suggested the possibility of working-level meetings.
Motegi also said Lighthizer did not press for deeper tariff cuts on agricultural products than levels agreed upon in the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal.
He added that his US counterpart did not make any demands on Japan's automobile exports or foreign exchange operations.
As a foreigner, you will notice that there are pachinko parlors everywhere in Japan. The neon signs of these pachinko parlors will meet your gaze everywhere in the country. Even the television channels will be full of advertisements for new parlors and machines. (newsonjapan.com)
Carriers in Japan and Taiwan have become the first in Asia to say they will not sell Huawei Technologies' new smartphones in the wake of U.S. restrictions, with a South Korean peer saying it may follow suit. (Nikkei)
It's a spring morning as seven food trucks pitch up by an office building in Ginza, where a few curious workers are already nosing around for lunch options. Run by husband-and-wife duo Naoya and Rieko Shibutani, the Pieni Kissa van is a big hit and queues quickly form to take advantage of its best-selling taco rice. (Nikkei)
Toyota Motor has brought back its Supra sports car after a 17-year absence. The new two-seater model was released on Friday in Japan, with its engine provided by the company's German partner, BMW.
Japan's companies are expected to earn less in combined net profit for the year ending March 2020, as the weakening Chinese economy and the yen's strength take their toll on machinery makers and other exporters. (Nikkei)
The employment rate for job seekers who graduated from universities this spring stood at 97.6 percent, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign of a widespread labor shortage amid a graying population. (Japan Times)
The messaging app giant Line Corp. said Thursday it will launch a ¥30 billion reward campaign next week to increase usage of its Line Pay service as the cashless war heats up among tech firms in Japan. (Japan Times)