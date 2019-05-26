US President Donald Trump is scheduled to spend a full day with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday, ahead of their summit on Monday.

Trump arrived at a Tokyo airport on Saturday for his four-day visit to Japan. He is Japan's first state guest in the new Reiwa era. His previous visit to Japan as president was in November 2017.

On Sunday, the two leaders will share three meals together. They are due to play golf in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, together with pro golfer Isao Aoki. This is their fifth game of golf, following one in April in the United States.

In the afternoon, they will enjoy the last day of the Summer Grand Sumo tournament. Trump is to give the US President Cup to the winner of the tournament.

At night, Abe's wife Akie and First Lady Melania will join them for a dinner of Japanese "robata" grilled cuisine.

Monday's summit will be their eleventh, following one in Washington in April. Abe is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka next month.

Three summits in as many months is an extraordinary move for Japan and US leaders. Observers say Abe seeks to highlight for domestic and international audiences how solid the alliance between the two countries is.