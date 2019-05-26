Scorching heat hit Japan on Sunday. The temperature shot up to over 39 degrees Celsius in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. That's a national record high for May.

In the town of Saroma, the mercury reached 39.5 degrees Celsius, an all-time high for the prefecture.

Other parts of the prefecture also saw record highs. The Meteorological Agency says that's due to a warm air mass of a type not usually seen until August moving over Hokkaido.

Daytime highs reached over 35 degrees other parts of the country.

In Tokyo, the mercury hit 32.6 degrees, renewing the capital's record for the month.

Authorities are advising people to take measures to prevent heatstroke.

記録的な暑さです。約140年の観測史上、全国の5月の最高気温が26日に塗り替えられました。39.5度を記録したのは北海道でした。