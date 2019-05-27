A state banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump and the First Lady has been held at the Imperial Palace.

Trump is the first state guest since Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of this month.

In his speech, the Emperor said that Japan and the US have overcome challenges and fostered mutual understanding and trust. He described the countries as extremely close neighbors, spanning the Pacific.

Emperor Naruhito said, "I sincerely hope that, while always taking it to heart that the current Japan-US relations are built upon the sacrifices and dedicated efforts made by so many people, the peoples of our two countries will continue to contribute to peace and prosperity in the world to bring about a future filled with hope, all the while further expanding the scope of our cooperation and deepening our unwavering bond."

Trump said he was profoundly honored to be the first state guest in the new Reiwa era.

He also said the US-Japan alliance is a rich inheritance and a gift that must be passed on to future generations.

Trump said, "We embrace the limitless potential now before us: to cooperate on new frontiers of technology, space, infrastructure, defense, commerce, diplomacy, and many other areas of shared promise."

安倍総理は27日午前、国賓として来日したアメリカのトランプ大統領と東京都港区の迎賓館で首脳会談を行った。日米貿易交渉に関して、トランプ大統領は会談の冒頭で「我々は現在、貿易の不均衡是正に取り組んでいる。とても大きな不均衡だが、十分な時間をかけて解決していけるはずだ。