State banquet honors Trump, First Lady
NHK -- May 28
A state banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump and the First Lady has been held at the Imperial Palace.

Trump is the first state guest since Emperor Naruhito took the throne at the start of this month.

In his speech, the Emperor said that Japan and the US have overcome challenges and fostered mutual understanding and trust. He described the countries as extremely close neighbors, spanning the Pacific.

Emperor Naruhito said, "I sincerely hope that, while always taking it to heart that the current Japan-US relations are built upon the sacrifices and dedicated efforts made by so many people, the peoples of our two countries will continue to contribute to peace and prosperity in the world to bring about a future filled with hope, all the while further expanding the scope of our cooperation and deepening our unwavering bond."

Trump said he was profoundly honored to be the first state guest in the new Reiwa era.

He also said the US-Japan alliance is a rich inheritance and a gift that must be passed on to future generations.

Trump said, "We embrace the limitless potential now before us: to cooperate on new frontiers of technology, space, infrastructure, defense, commerce, diplomacy, and many other areas of shared promise."

安倍総理は27日午前、国賓として来日したアメリカのトランプ大統領と東京都港区の迎賓館で首脳会談を行った。日米貿易交渉に関して、トランプ大統領は会談の冒頭で「我々は現在、貿易の不均衡是正に取り組んでいる。とても大きな不均衡だが、十分な時間をかけて解決していけるはずだ。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
May 28
Two killed in mass stabbing near Tokyo
Police say one child and one man were killed and 16 others injured in a mass stabbing near Tokyo on Tuesday. They say the alleged attacker also died from self-inflicted wounds. (NHK)
May 28
Trump breaks with Abe; says he's not bothered by N Korean missile tests
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry. (Japan Today)
May 28
3 dead as unseasonably high temperatures continue across Japan
Three women died and around 10 students were taken to hospitals due to heatstroke symptoms as unseasonably hot weather continued in Japan on Monday, authorities said. (Kyodo)
May 28
Trump pledges support for return of Japanese abducted by N Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump met Monday with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to secure their return. (Japan Today)
May 28
May 28
Tapping sounds heard from sunken cargo vessel
The Japan Coast Guard says divers have heard tapping sounds from a cargo vessel that sank in waters off Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo this weekend. (NHK)
May 27
Record-high temperatures in Hokkaido
Scorching heat hit Japan on Sunday. The temperature shot up to over 39 degrees Celsius in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. That's a national record high for May. (NHK)
May 27
Three missing after one ship sinks following collision off Chiba Prefecture
Three people remained missing as of Sunday evening after two Japanese cargo ships collided during the early morning hours off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Coast Guard said. (Japan Times)
May 26
Motegi: Japan, US remain apart on trade issues
Japan's top trade negotiator with the United States has said both sides continue to differ on negotiations for a trade deal, adding that they need to work further to narrow the gap. (NHK)
May 26
Asanoyama wins first sumo tournament
In sumo, rank-and-file wrestler Asanoyama has clinched his first tournament title. (NHK)