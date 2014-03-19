Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that relationship trouble spurred last week's stabbing by a 21-year-old woman of a male acquaintance at her residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (May 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
A woman was killed and 16 other people injured Friday after a bus carrying Chinese tourists collided with multiple vehicles on an expressway in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, local police said. (Japan Today)
The government will no longer use the term "lifelong singles" as a label for people who have not married by age 50, deeming the term inaccurate as Japanese are increasingly tying the knot later in life, officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Australian national who is suspected of scrawling graffiti in dozens of locations in Kyoto City, reports Fuji News Network (May 22). (tokyoreporter.com)