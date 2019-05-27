The Japan Coast Guard says divers have heard tapping sounds from a cargo vessel that sank in waters off Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo this weekend.
The Senshomaru with a crew of five collided with another freighter before dawn on Sunday off Cape Inubosaki. The captain has been rescued. One crewmember has been confirmed dead. The remaining three are missing.
The vessel is lying on its side under about 30 meters of water. The coast guard says divers have heard tapping sounds that seem to be coming from areas where the crew rest. Murky waters have stopped the rescuers from pinpointing the location.
The coast guard says they have paused the search for the missing crewmembers for Monday and will resume the operation Tuesday.
