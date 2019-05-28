Police say one child and one man were killed and 16 others injured in a mass stabbing near Tokyo on Tuesday. They say the alleged attacker also died from self-inflicted wounds.

The assault occurred at around 7:45 a.m. as a group of elementary school children were waiting to board a school bus in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Eyewitness reports say a man who appeared to be in his 50s approached the group with knives in both hands and started attacking them.

Police and firefighters say 16 children, one man and one woman were taken to hospital for injuries. They include a 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man who later died.

Sources close to the investigation say the man was stabbed in the back and was the parent of one of the children at the scene.

Police believe the suspect is a resident of Kawasaki City. They apprehended him near the scene, but he had stabbed himself in the neck and was unconscious. He later died in hospital.

Police say they found two knives at the scene and are investigating the case as murder.

The site is a residential area about 250 meters northwest of Noborito Station on the JR and Odakyu railway lines.

川崎市多摩区で小学生ら18人が刺されて女の子が死亡した事件で、新たに39歳の男性も死亡が確認されました。